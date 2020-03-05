Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 29 in loss

Beal had 29 points (10-29 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's loss to Portland.

It was another futile effort for Beal, who led the Wizards in scoring and was one of only three players in double figures. Over his last 20 games -- dating back to Jan. 20 -- Beal is averaging 36.6 points per game on 48.0 percent shooting.