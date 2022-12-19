Beal contributed 29 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers.

Beal returned to action from a nagging hamstring injury, and while he couldn't lead the Wizards to victory in what was the team's 10th straight loss, he looked healthy and delivered a strong scoring performance. Expect Beal to remain Washington's main scoring threat if he stays healthy, which will likely result in fewer touches for Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis going forward.

