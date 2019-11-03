Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 30 points in defeat
Beal had 30 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 11-13 FT), one assist, one steal and six turnovers during Washington's 131-109 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.
Beal extended his 20-point streak to three games and while he is scoring at a high clip -- 27.4 points per game -- he has done it at a very inefficient rate -- shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep. He must do a better job taking care of the ball as well, as Beal has a 9:11 assist-to-turnover ratio over his last two outings. While he remains an elite scorer, the efficiency struggles are something to keep in mind going forward. Washington plays Monday at home against Detroit.
More News
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.