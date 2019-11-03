Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 30 points in defeat

Beal had 30 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 11-13 FT), one assist, one steal and six turnovers during Washington's 131-109 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.

Beal extended his 20-point streak to three games and while he is scoring at a high clip -- 27.4 points per game -- he has done it at a very inefficient rate -- shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep. He must do a better job taking care of the ball as well, as Beal has a 9:11 assist-to-turnover ratio over his last two outings. While he remains an elite scorer, the efficiency struggles are something to keep in mind going forward. Washington plays Monday at home against Detroit.