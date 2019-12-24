Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 30 points on 38 shots
Beal had 30 points (13-38 FG, 2-11 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-115 win at the Knicks.
Beal has always been the undisputed go-to guy on the Wizards' offense this season, but his usage ratio should increase even more considering players like Isaiah Thomas, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant were all out and that evidenced by the fact he attempted 38 field goals in only 37 minutes. While he is not going to shoot nearly 40 times every single game, his high-usage ratio should continue for the upcoming games, including Washington's upcoming matchup at Detroit on Thursday.
