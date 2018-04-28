Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 32 points in loss to Raptors

Beal scored 32 points (10-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 43 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Raptors.

Beal ran hot through the first three quarters, but he slowed down in the fourth as the Wizards collapsed and let the visitors come from behind to win it. He was particularly effective from deep and continued a series-long trend of increased scoring at home, where he averaged 30.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting across three contests. Beal will likely need to become more consistent on foreign turf if the Wiz are to take the next step in the postseason, but he had another strong year in 2017/18.