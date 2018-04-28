Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 32 points in loss to Raptors
Beal scored 32 points (10-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 43 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Raptors.
Beal ran hot through the first three quarters, but he slowed down in the fourth as the Wizards collapsed and let the visitors come from behind to win it. He was particularly effective from deep and continued a series-long trend of increased scoring at home, where he averaged 30.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting across three contests. Beal will likely need to become more consistent on foreign turf if the Wiz are to take the next step in the postseason, but he had another strong year in 2017/18.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 31 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring in vital win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles continue in Game 2•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot in finale•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 32 points Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....