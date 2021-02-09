Beal scored 35 points (10-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-15 FT) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Beal unsurprisingly led the Wizards in scoring and was tremendous from the free-throw line -- masking an otherwise poor shooting night. He also chipped in across the box score, posting more than five assists for only the third time in his last 11 games. Volume will continue to be on Beal's side, as he's the driving force behind the Wizards' offense and is averaging career-high marks with 8.4 free-throw and 24.8 field-goal attempts per game.