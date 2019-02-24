Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 35 points in Saturday's loss
Beal amassed 35 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.
Beal had yet another huge scoring night in yet another loss. It's fair to wonder whether the Wizards will eventually consider limiting Beal's minutes if the team continues to fall out of the playoff race, but for now Beal is producing at an elite level.
