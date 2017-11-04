Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 points in loss

Beal scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 11-13 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 130-122 loss to Cleveland.

For the second consecutive game, Beal eclipsed the 30 point mark. However, thanks to John Wall's (shoulder) injury, the guard was left to lead Washington's offensive charge against Cleveland. If Wall is unable to go against Toronto on Sunday, Beal will look to continue his scoring streak while running the show in the Wizards' offense.