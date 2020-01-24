Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 to go with eight dimes

Beal generated 36 points (15-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Beal was dominant for the second straight night, having racked up 38 points (on 66.7 percent shooting), nine boards and five dimes during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Heat. Sporting career highs in scoring, assists and free-throw percentage, Beal is among the best options across all fantasy formats and makes for an appealing choice in daily leagues heading into Sunday's matchup versus a porous Hawks defense.