Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 to go with full line
Beal produced 36 points (13-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.
Beal was extremely efficient while scoring at least 35 for the third time in the last four games. He's maintaining career-high averages in points, assists, threes and minutes while converting from the charity stripe at a career-high clip, and Beal is likely in line for another impressive outing in Monday's matchup versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 37 against Raptors•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits for 22 against Bulls•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Majestic performance Monday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles with 26 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 42 points in loss•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...