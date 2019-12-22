Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 to go with full line

Beal produced 36 points (13-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.

Beal was extremely efficient while scoring at least 35 for the third time in the last four games. He's maintaining career-high averages in points, assists, threes and minutes while converting from the charity stripe at a career-high clip, and Beal is likely in line for another impressive outing in Monday's matchup versus the Knicks.