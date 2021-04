Beal posted 37 points (13-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals in Saturday's win over Detroit.

Beal has now topped 30 points in four straight games, despite shooting under 30 percent from three during that stretch. He had no struggles from beyond the arc Saturday, draining four three-pointers to help offset meager contributions in rebounds and assists. Beal notched multiple steals for the first time since March 10.