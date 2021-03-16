Beal posted 37 points (13-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 Ft), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.

The 27-year-old returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to left knee soreness and enjoyed an incredibly efficient game. Beal is averaging a career- high 32.2 points per game through 35 games this season, and the Wizards will need him to continue scoring if they want a shot at the playoffs. As long as his left knee holds up, Beal will look to snap the Wizards' four-game losing streak Wednesday when the Wizards host the Kings.