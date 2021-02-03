Beal scored 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Beal continues to show he's the Wizards' main scoring weapon, as he paced the team in scoring once again with his 11th 30-point performance of the campaign -- and his sixth game with 37 or more points. Beal is yet to score fewer than 26 points through 16 appearances and should remain an elite fantasy asset solely based on his scoring ability, as he's taken a massive leap forward this year to become one of the league's premier scoring threats.