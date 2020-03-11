Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 40, fills box score
Beal produced 40 points (11-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 14-16 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.
Beal scored 40-plus for the 11th time this season, this after scoring 40 or more 12 times across the last three seasons combined. The 26-year-old guard is averaging career highs in points, assists and threes while maintaining a career-high free throw percentage.
