Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 46 points against Houston

Beal scored 46 points (14-20 FG, 7-12 3PT, 11-12 FT) to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals during Washington's 158-159 loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Beal engaged in quite a duel against James Harden and while he couldn't lead his team to a win, he was surprisingly efficient -- made 70 percent of his field goal and more than 50 percent of his long-range shots -- on route towards his season-high mark of points. He is not going 40-plus points on a nightly basis, but Beal will attempt to continue his strong start to the year -- he averages 26.7 points per game so far -- on Saturday against Minnesota.