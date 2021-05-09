Beal sat out down the stretch during Saturday's 133-132 overtime win over the Pacers after tweaking his hamstring, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. He posted 50 points (19-31 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes.

The 27-year-old also tweaked his ankle earlier in the contest, though he returned to the court after getting taped up in the locker room. Beal was unable to play during the closing stretch of regulation and all of overtime due to the hamstring issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, so he should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Hawks until his status is updated.