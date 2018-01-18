Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 26 points in loss

Beal provided 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 133-109 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday.

Beal was the lone bright spot in the team's starting lineup in the blowout loss, as he was the only starter to score more than 12 points. His excellent run of scoring continued as he now has hit the 20-point mark in 11 of his last 12 contests. Beal could have had an even bigger game had the team not been destroyed, as the 28 minutes marked his lowest total since Dec. 4.