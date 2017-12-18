Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday

Beal scored 27 points (10-27 FG, 4-13 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists and one block across 43 minutes in Sunday's 106-99 loss to Cleveland.

As John Wall work back into an offensive rhythm, Beal continues to set a stellar scoring pace with Wall back in the lineup. In the third game since Wall's return from a knee injury, Beal led all scorers with 27 points. Sine the beginning of December, the guard is averaging an impressive 24.8 points in nine games. While it was not the most efficient shooting performance (37.0 percent), Beal did manage to maximize his offense by draining 4-of-13 three pointers. Regardless of whether or not he is sharing the ball with Wall, Beal seems set on firing away at a career-high rate of 19 shots per game. As a result, Beal remains in charge of the Wizards' offense while averaging a career-best 23.7 points.