Beal tallied 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Lakers.

The 27-year-old has scored 20-plus points over his last 12 games, a span in which he's averaging 31.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals. Beal is leading the league in scoring this season with 31.3 points per game through 53 games. He'll look to keep up his torrid scoring pace Friday on the road against the 13th-seeded Cavaliers.