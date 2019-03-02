Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 29 points

Beal totaled 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block over 39 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Celtics on Friday.

His scoring total broke a three-game stretch of 30-point games, but Beal once again led his team offensively and paced all scorers in Friday's matchup. After averaging 30.9 points per game in February, Beal is off to a strong start to open March.