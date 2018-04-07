Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 32 points Friday

Beal had 32 points (12-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Atlanta.

The Wizards suffered another loss Friday, this time to the struggling Atlanta Hawks. Beal was basically the only Wizards player who looked interested, finishing with a game-high 32 points. They now sit in the eighth position in the East and although they have secured a playoff spot, they will need to pick things up if they hope to get any further than the first round.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories