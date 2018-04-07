Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 32 points Friday

Beal had 32 points (12-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Atlanta.

The Wizards suffered another loss Friday, this time to the struggling Atlanta Hawks. Beal was basically the only Wizards player who looked interested, finishing with a game-high 32 points. They now sit in the eighth position in the East and although they have secured a playoff spot, they will need to pick things up if they hope to get any further than the first round.