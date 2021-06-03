Beal tallied 32 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the 76ers.

The 27-year-old delivered another heroic effort Wednesday, leading both teams in points while going a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Despite losing the playoff series to Philadelphia, Beal averaged an impressive 30.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over five playoff games. The ninth-year guard goes into the offseason with two years remaining on his original five-year/$127 million contract with the Washington Wizards.