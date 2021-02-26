Beal had 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Thursday's win over the Nuggets.

The Wizards took down the Nuggets for the second time in eight days, and Beal once again led the way with his 10th straight 20-plus-point performance. The NBA's leading scorer attempted double-digit free throws for the seventh time this season and topped 30 points for the 19th time.