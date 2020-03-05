Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores in 29 in loss
Beal had 29 points (10-29 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's loss to Portland.
It was another futile effort for Beal, who led the Wizards in scoring and was one of only three players in double-figures. Over his last 20 games -- dating back to Jan. 20 -- Beal is averaging 36.6 points per game on 48.0 percent shooting.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Reaches 30 points again•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Excellent two-way effort in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stays sizzling hot•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 30 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Back-to-back 50-point games•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Career-high 53 points Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...