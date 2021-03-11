Beal totaled 21 points (6-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in a 127-112 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

In his first game after the All-Star break, Beal struggled to get anything going offensively but was able to pick up some defensive counting stats. The guard was also able to convert all of his free throws, which saved what would have been a dismal scoring day for Beal, who is averaging 32.5 points per game on the season. Look for the league's scoring leader to get back on track Friday against Philadelphia.