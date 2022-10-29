Beal recorded 31 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to Indiana.

Beal was limited by a back problem against the Pistons, but as expected, he was able to resume his full workload against the Pacers and responded with his best scoring output of the campaign. Even though Kyle Kuzma has been Washington's best scorer to begin the year, this is still Beal's team and he should be treated as the team's go-to offensive threat moving forward as long as he's healthy. Through five games, he's averaging 22.6 points while shooting an impressive 59.5 percent from the field.