Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 18 in Thursday's win

Beal scored 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 win over the Cavaliers.

It wasn't his most impressive effort of the season, but the Wizards used balanced scoring to take down the Cavs as five different Washington players scored in double digits, with Beal leading the way. John Wall (knee) still isn't close to returning to action, so the scoring load should continue to fall on Beal's shoulders most nights.