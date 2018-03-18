Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 19 points
Beal scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 win against Indiana.
A game after heaving up 27 shots en route to 34 points, Beal was much more efficient for his team-leading 19 points Saturday. The guard did enough with his 50.0 percent shooting on 12 shots to power Washington to a critical win against Indiana. While it was not the flashiest of scoring nights, Beal got the job done while others in the Washington lineup picked up the offensive slack to secure the victory. It is refreshing for the Wizards to see that Beal does not have to carry the load. With John Wall's (knee) return looming, it will be interesting to see how much leeway can Beal give in the offensive game in order for the Wizards and Beal to be successful.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts away Celtics with key 3-pointer in OT•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 16 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 30 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Produces average line in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles from floor Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...