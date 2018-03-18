Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 19 points

Beal scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 win against Indiana.

A game after heaving up 27 shots en route to 34 points, Beal was much more efficient for his team-leading 19 points Saturday. The guard did enough with his 50.0 percent shooting on 12 shots to power Washington to a critical win against Indiana. While it was not the flashiest of scoring nights, Beal got the job done while others in the Washington lineup picked up the offensive slack to secure the victory. It is refreshing for the Wizards to see that Beal does not have to carry the load. With John Wall's (knee) return looming, it will be interesting to see how much leeway can Beal give in the offensive game in order for the Wizards and Beal to be successful.