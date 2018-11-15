Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 in win over Cavs

Beal scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 win over the Cavaliers.

The 25-year-old guard continues to be Mr. Consistency for the Wizards. Beal hasn't scored less than 17 points in any game yet this season, and he's struck for 20 or more 11 times in 14 games while draining multiple three-pointers 10 times -- with the latter helping him to become the youngest player in NBA history with 900 career threes, a milestone he reached in Wednesday's victory.