Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday
Beal scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 42 minutes during Saturday's 110-103 loss to Milwaukee.
Leading all Washington scorers with 20 points, Beal has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight games. Over this span, the guard is averaging a stellar 26.2 points. Even with John Wall around to share the ball with in the backcourt, Beal is still capable of lighting up the scoreboard. During this run of 20-point games, Beal is shooting 48.9 percent from the floor on 20.1 shots per game. The opportunities to light up the scoreboard have not gone away as of late for Beal after being reunited with Wall.
