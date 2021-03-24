Beal delivered 22 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Knicks.

Beal didn't have his best shooting performance -- similar to Russell Westbrook, who also struggled badly from the field -- but still managed to pace the Wizards offensively with another 20-point performance. Beal has scored 20-plus points in all but three games this season, and while this performance wasn't a game he'll remember for a long time, it proved that Beal doesn't have to be effective from the field to deliver a strong fantasy line, especially from a scoring perspective.