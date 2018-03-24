Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 24 points Friday
Beal totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 40 minutes during a 108-100 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Beal's 24 points marked a team high in Friday's loss and the six three-pointers made matched his second-highest total from downtown on the season. He also provided the supporting assists and rebounds after he only had one assist and zero rebounds during Wednesday's loss. With it looking like John Wall (knee) could return fairly soon, Beal will likely see his workload drop a bit.
