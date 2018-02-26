Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday

Beal scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win against Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Beal was one on three Wizards with three or more three-pointers on a night when Washington shot 48.0 percent from beyond the arc. The guard has been very efficient from long range as of late. In his last four games, Beal has shot 52.2 percent from three on 5.7 shots per game. As a result, he is averaging 27.7 points during this span. With John Wall (knee) still weeks away from returning to the lineup, Beal will have plenty of opportunities to lead the Washington offense down the stretch.