Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday
Beal scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win against Philadelphia.
On Sunday, Beal was one on three Wizards with three or more three-pointers on a night when Washington shot 48.0 percent from beyond the arc. The guard has been very efficient from long range as of late. In his last four games, Beal has shot 52.2 percent from three on 5.7 shots per game. As a result, he is averaging 27.7 points during this span. With John Wall (knee) still weeks away from returning to the lineup, Beal will have plenty of opportunities to lead the Washington offense down the stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 18 in Thursday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Erupts for 36 in Wednesday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Disappoints in victory•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 18 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 30 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Almost triple-doubles in victory•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...