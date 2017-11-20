Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 27 points in loss
Beal recorded 27 points (11-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during a 100-91 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
Beal was the focal point of the offense with John Wall (knee) sidelined, and put up a team-high 27 points as a result. He drained five-three pointers for the second straight game, which marks his best two-game stretch from downtown on the young season. Beal has been excellent to start the year, and if Wall misses any more time, Beal will continue to receive a huge offensive workload.
