Beal notched 33 points (12-28 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Rockets.

Beal has been the Wizards' leading scorer all season long and Tuesday's game wasn't any different, as the star shooting guard surpassed the 30-point plateau for the fifth straight game, and for the eighth time this season. The fact that Beal's lowest scoring output was a 27-point game against the Nets on Jan. 3 should speak volumes of his value as a scoring threat -- and that should also translate to elite fantasy status across all formats.