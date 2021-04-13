Beal scored 34 points (14-31 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT) with five assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 125-121 victory over Utah on Monday.

Beal returned to the lineup after missing one game due to a back injury and scored 30-plus points for the first time since March 18. The guard has played in just seven of the team's last 13 games and averaged 23.1 points over that span. When healthy, Beal is one of the most consistent scorers in the league, as he has failed to score 20 points in just four contests this season.