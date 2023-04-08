Beal (knee) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Rockets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

A sprained left knee has kept Beal sidelined since March 22, and the Wizards have committed to a tank to improve playoff positioning. Beal had a relatively productive season when available -- 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game -- but he made just 50 appearances. It appears the days of Beal averaging 30 points per game are long gone, as he's been content to let Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma handle scoring on plenty of nights. In eight-category leagues, Beal finished with a per-game rank of 45.