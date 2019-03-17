Wizards' Bradley Beal: Second straight 40-point game

Beal erupted for 40 points (12-17 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 135-128 win over the Grizzlies.

Beal showed no signs of fatigue in the second half of the back-to-back set, finishing with exactly 40 points and knocking down better than half of his shot attempts for the second night in a row. The 25-year-old has been the engine of the Wizards' offensive attack since John Wall (Achilles) was shuttered for the season in late December and has soared to even greater heights since the All-Star break. Over his last 12 games, Beal is averaging 31.2 points (on 50.4 percent shooting from the field), 6.9 assists, 6.3 boards, 3.5 triples and 2.0 steals in 40.3 minutes per contest.