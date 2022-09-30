Beal (wrist) recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Warriors in Japan.

Beal underwent season-ending surgery in February to address a left wrist injury, but the fact that he was able to play in the Wizards' preseason opener suggests that the guard is fully healthy ahead of the regular season. Despite not receiving a full complement of minutes Friday -- which was to be expected -- Beal's participation bodes well for his availability going forward as he looks to bounce back in 2022-23. In 40 appearances last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 36.0 minutes per game.