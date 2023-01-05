Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain and is out for the Wizards' next three games.
Beal re-injured his hamstring Wednesday after missing the previous three games. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Beal will be re-evaluated in one week, so his first opportunity to return is next Friday's matchup with the Knicks.
