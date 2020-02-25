Wizards' Bradley Beal: Sets career-high in points once again

Beal scored 55 points (19-33 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 41 minutes during Monday's 137-134 overtime loss against the Bucks.

Beal was coming off a 53-point performance against the Bulls on Sunday, and he topped himself roughly 24 hours later -- he poured 55 points against the best team of the Eastern Conference. Beal couldn't lead his team to victory, but he has an absolute stud for the Wizards and has delivered first-round value in what has been a stellar season for the 26-year-old. He has taken things to a whole new level during February, however, as he has averaged 36.2 points per game during the current month. Per StatMuse, Beal is the first player with 50-point games on consecutive days since Kobe Bryant did it back in 2007.