Beal recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in the 97-86 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Beal received a lesser workload as the season approaches in the loss Thursday. The guard had a big season last year and many are riding on him having a repeat this season. He did not have the best shooting form in his limited minutes, but only saw so much run before watching the rest of the game.