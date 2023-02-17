Beal ended with 35 points (14-28 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Beal took over the game for the Wizards in the fourth quarter and scored 17 of his 35 points in the final period, including a clutch three that iced the game for Washington with 37.1 seconds left on the clock. Beal enters the All-Star game on fire, as he has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four contests while averaging 28.3 points through six February outings.