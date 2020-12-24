Beal recorded 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3PT, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 36 minutes in the 107-113 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Beal continued his stellar play from last season in the season opener loss Wednesday. The guard showed that he did not need star-studded talent around him last season, to produce. However, his upside looks bright this year, as long as he and fellow teammate Russell Westbrook can learn to balance each other. Beal did only go 50 percent from the floor, but just missed going perfect from the line. He will continue to prove that he is one of the top guard in the league.