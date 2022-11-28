Beal closed Sunday's 130-121 loss to the Celtics with 30 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Beal reached the 30-point mark for the first time since Oct. 28, and while the star guard has only recorded 30 points twice in the current campaign, his role as the Wizards' go-to player on offense is not under any sort of threat. Beal has already missed six games in November, but when he's been available, he's averaging 26.4 points per contest while shooting 53 percent from the field in the current month.