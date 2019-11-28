Wizards' Bradley Beal: Shines with 35 points
Beal had 35 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3PT, 9-10 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 140-132 win at Phoenix.
Beal saw his 12-game streak of scoring at least 20 points end during Tuesday's road matchup at Denver, but he bounced back with a strong effort in this one. He continues to be Washington's main scoring threat and averages a career-high 28.9 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range.
