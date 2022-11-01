Beal closed with 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

Although Beal reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season, he had another poor shooting display and the inconsistencies continue to plague him. Even though he's made 50.9 percent of his shots this season, that figure falls to 32.4 percent in his last two outings. His role as Washington's top scoring threat is not under question, and the consistency issues shouldn't affect his fantasy status going forward.