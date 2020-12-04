Beal noted that his shoulder feels "great" and that "rehab all summer was awesome," Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Beal opted to sit out the NBA restart last season due to a right shoulder injury, and it sounds like the time off, plus rehab, did him well. The Wizards are entering 2020-21 with new, higher expectations following the trade of John Wall for Russell Westbrook, which will be the first time in Beal's career that he has a new backcourt mate (aside from the extended time Wall has missed). Beal reached career highs in both points (30.5) and assists (6.1) per game last season -- both of which could take a hit with Westbrook in town. Still, Beal will remain a high-usage offensive player who should be expected to post 25-and-5 every night. He's a solid second-round option in fantasy this season.