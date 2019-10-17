Wizards' Bradley Beal: Signs two-year extension
Beal signed a two-year, $72 million maximum contract extension with the Wizards on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The extension will officially kick in at the start of the 2021-22 season and includes a player option for the 2022-23 year. The point of the contract is to give Beal 10 years of service once he is able to decline his player option, which would make him eligible for a five-year, $266 million contract, which at this point would be the largest in NBA history. On top of that, it's a commitment to the franchise from Beal, who has been part of trade rumors for a while now, but this cements him as a young cornerstone for the Wizards as they look to get back on track.
