Wizards' Bradley Beal: Sitting again Friday
Beal (lower leg) remains sidelined Friday against Atlanta.
Lower-leg soreness will cause Beal to miss his fifth straight game and his seventh in the last eight. Gary Payton II has been the primary beneficiary in his absence.
